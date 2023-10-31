DC Mayor Bowser signs new order updating the District’s 2017 sexual harassment policy

D.C. Mayor Bowser issued a Mayor’s Order on Tuesday, Oct. 31, updating the city's government sexual harassment policy.

This order reiterates that there is a zero tolerance policy in any form of inappropriate workplace conduct including sexual harassment, sexual harassment in non-employment interactions between D.C. Government employees and the public.



"With this Mayor’s Order we are underscoring the message that D.C. Government does not and will not tolerate any form of sexual harassment. While that has always been our value, now we are putting in place an even stronger and clearer policy," said Mayor Bowser. "This order will help ensure that everyone, at every level, is clear about our expectations."



The Mayor’s Order also:

Bans all sexual and romantic relationships between supervisors and the employees in their chain of command;

Establishes obligations of District Government employees, including to affirm the anti-harassment policy and attend yearly training;

Adds the Mayor’s direct reports to those required to be referred for outside investigation of sexual harassment; and

Directs the Sexual Harassment Taskforce to further examine the District’s sexual harassment policies and provide recommendations to further the goal of a harassment-free workplace.

