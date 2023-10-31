'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted for deadly double shooting in Maryland, FBI says

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a deadly double shooting in Maryland.

Brian Christopher Francis is facing federal charges for his alleged involvement in the murder of one man and the attempted murder of another individual in Hagerstown over the summer.

According to the FBI, Francis shot the two victims inside an apartment on the afternoon of July 30.

On Aug. 2, warrants were obtained charging Francis with 13 counts, including murder and attempted murder and on Aug. 11, he was also charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Francis is described as a Black man with black hair and black eyes. He is 5’10", weighing about 170 pounds and has a scar on his face.

He is also known to go by the aliases "Fox", "Silk" and has ties to Scranton-Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania; Brooklyn, New York; and Tampa, Florida.

The FBI says Francis should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact their local field office.