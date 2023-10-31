Where to claim your Halloween freebies in the DC area

Don't miss out on these spooky Halloween freebies and deals from some of the nation’s largest fast food chains on Oct. 31. Here's where you can claim your Halloween freebies in the D.C. area.

Krispy Kreme:

Any customer that wears any Halloween costume to participating shops on Oct. 31 will receive a free doughnut of their choice, no purchase necessary.

Chipotle:

Chipotle Rewards members can trick or treat themselves to one entrée item for $6 when using promo code " BOORITO " at check-out via Chipotle.com or the Chipotle mobile app. The offer is only available on Halloween between 3 p.m. local time and closing.

IHop:

Visit your local IHOP to get a free order of Scary Face Pancakes with the purchase of an adult entrée. The deal is available on October 24-31 from 4 .p.m to 10 p.m. for kids 12 and under.

Sonic:

Don’t miss the Halloween deal at Sonic. On October 31, the chain will be selling corn dogs for just $0.50. You can also get 50% off cheeseburgers after 5 p.m. if you order online.

Papa John's:

The pizza company is offering an $11 jack-o'-lantern pizza. You can order one for delivery now.

Wendy's:

Wendy's is celebrating "HalloWEENDY's" with a free 6-piece chicken nuggets order with any purchase made in the Wendy's App or website. You can also purchase a Boo! Book at Wendy’s, which comes with five coupons for five free Jr. Frosty treats. The freebies can be redeemed in November.

Dunkin':

Dunkin' Rewards members can enjoy a free medium hot or iced coffee on Mondays with purchase, a $2 medium cold brew, and $1 off a half dozen classic donuts.

Buffalo Wild Wings:

Buffalo Wild Wings on October 31 to get BOGO 50% off traditional wings at participating restaurants. The deal is available for dine in and takeout.

Insomnia Cookies:

Stay up with a Halloween-themed cookie from Insomnia Cookies. You can get a Trick or Treat Pack that comes with 25 packs of three mini cookies, which will be perfect for Trick or Treaters. There’s also a Glampire Loaded Brownie that we’ve been dying to try.

Denny's:

Kids can enjoy a free Halloween meal at Denny’s. If you purchase an adult entrée, kids under the age of 10 can get a free meal between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.



