Washington Commanders trading Montez Sweat to Chicago Bears: report

The Washington Commanders are trading pass rusher Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said Chicago will receive a second-round pick in exchange for Sweat.

In five seasons with the Commanders, 27-year-old Sweat has 35.5 sacks, 85 QB hits, 47 tackles for loss, and nine forced fumbles.

The deadline for NFL teams to trade players is today at 4 p.m.

Washington lost an Oct. 5 contest against the Bears 40-20.