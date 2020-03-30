177 DC firefighters, 161 DC cops quarantined after coronavirus confirmation among colleagues

D.C. officials announced on Monday that 177 firefighters and 161 police officers are now quarantined after 14 firefighters and five cops were confirmed as having the novel coronavirus.

As of Sunday night, 401 D.C. residents had cases of coronavirus, and nine had died as a result of the virus.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking people to only leave their home for grocery shopping, exercise, or medical treatment.

“Non-essential” businesses in the District are shut down, and schools are currently closed.

The mayor noted that residents have made a lot of sacrifices to help combat COVID-19, “and these sacrifices will save lives.”

Officials also announced that FEMA has declared D.C. a Major Disaster Area.

They also cautioned that the District has not seen its peak of the disease spreading, nor has it peaked in terms of its death toll.

