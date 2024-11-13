DC Councilmember Trayon White in court Wednesday in federal bribery case

D.C. Councilmember Trayon White, who is facing federal bribery charges for allegedly accepting over $150,000 in bribes to pressure District employees into extending city contracts for violence intervention services, is in court Wednesday.

White is scheduled for a status conference at 9:30 a.m. He is expected to plead not guilty in the case. He recently won his Ward 8 reelection race in a landslide against a Republican challenger.

Prosecutors allege that in June, White agreed to accept approximately $156,000 in kickbacks and cash payments to pressure government agency employees into extending two companies' contracts worth over $5 million.

Authorities claim to have secretly recorded conversations between White and an FBI informant, who allegedly gave White $35,000 in cash on four occasions between June and August. A photo in court documents shows White stuffing an envelope, purportedly containing $15,000 in cash, into his jacket pocket.

White, who has served on the D.C. council since 2017, represents a predominantly Black ward with a poverty rate nearly twice as high as the overall district.

White was one of two D.C. council members whom Mayor Muriel Bowser defeated in the Democratic primary two years ago. A former grassroots community activist, White was a protégé of former Mayor Marion Barry, who also represented the same ward on the council.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.