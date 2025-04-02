Father, 6-year-old son drown on fishing trip in Spotsylvania County: Sheriff's Office

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A father and his six-year-old son out for a day on the Rappahannock River in Spotsylvania County were both found dead after drowning, the Sheriff's Office says.

Tragic Loss

What we know:

According to the Sheriff's Office, Danny Sumner and his 6-year-old son went to a boat landing just off of Legacy Lane in Spotsylvania sometime before 5 p.m. on March 22.

Danny’s wife became concerned when her husband and son had not returned home, so she contacted the Sheriff's Department around 9:45 p.m.

Deputies arrived at the scene and immediately began to conduct a search. They found Danny’s vehicle in the area and his cell phone was found on the river dock.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was contacted and immediately responded. Shortly after the divers entered the river, both victims were found. There is no evidence of foul play.



The Sheriff's Office says the initial evidence indicates that the son, who had just caught a fish fell off the dock and into the river. They believe Danny then jumped into the river to save his son but tragically drowned himself.

Community in Mourning

What they're saying:

The local community has been reacting to the tragic news.

The Sheriff’s Office said it "sends our thoughts and prayers to the family and community."

According to a post from William and Mary Tribe Men's Basketball, Danny Sumner, born in 1987, played on their team.

According to another post from Paul VI Catholic High School, Danny Sumner graduated from the school in 2006. He also played basketball there.

"Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the tragic passing of my PVI classmate/locker mate Danny Sumner and his young son. He was a kind, gentle giant and extremely talented basketball player in high school and for William & Mary. I snapped this pic of him when he came to play PSU back in 2008. I'll never forget his humility, considerate nature and his ability to make us all cheer with genuine pride. Prayers to his family during this awful time," another member of the class of 2006, Chris Stinson, wrote.

The post states that funeral services for Danny and his son will be held on Saturday, April 12. The viewing will take place from 9:30-11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. The viewing and funeral services will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel St, Triangle, VA 22172.

How to Help

What you can do:

A GoFundMe page has also been started to benefit Sumner's wife and their other young child.

On the GoFundMe page, Danny Sumner is described as a "loving son, brother, husband, father, friend, teammate, and educator to those who knew him. Danny was known in his community for being the guy to help without being asked."

The fundraiser says their six-year-old son as "a kind and gentle spirit who loved playing with his baby brother…neighborhood friends." The organizers says he "just recently accomplished riding his bike without training wheels."