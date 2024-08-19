DC Councilman Trayon White's Office releases statement following arrest on bribery charge

Councilmember Trayon White's Office has released a statement a day after he was arrested by agents with the FBI.

White faces one count of bribery for allegedly accepting $156,000 in cash payments in exchange for using his position as a D.C. Councilmember to pressure government employees at Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE) and DYRS to extend several D.C. contracts.

In the statement, White’s office asked for the "support and understanding of the community" at this time.

D.C. Councilmember Trayon White

"The Office of Councilmember Trayon White, Sr. acknowledges the recent criminal complaint against Councilmember White," the statement reads .

"We recognize the seriousness of this matter. We want to assure Ward 8 residents and stakeholders that our office remains fully operational and steadfast in our commitment to serving the public. Our staff continues to work diligently to address the needs of our constituents, ensuring that essential services and initiatives are not disrupted."

Former Councilwoman Mary Cheh says the situation is disappointing.

"It was especially a betrayal by him because he touted himself as a man of the people and yet he was stealing from people," former D.C. councilwoman Mary Cheh said.

Court documents include photos that appear to show White taking envelopes stuffed with cash. He is accused of pressuring government employees to renew several violence intervention contracts worth $5.2 million.

Ward 8 resident Ryan Steward says it’s unfortunate.

"He’s selfish but he’s also helping the community. I think with all politics even on a federal level you’ve got to take the sacrifices where you can to get benefits and it sucks that’s our system right now," Steward told FOX 5.

But the money isn’t the only concern. The FBI arrested White from a Southeast apartment building in Navy Yard. Now, many people wondering if he lives there because it’s not in Ward 8. Council members are required to live in the district they serve.

"That’s basically fraud. I don’t agree with that. That’s a bad look," Steward said. "That aspect of his life kind of shows, reduces my sympathy for him, because it’s kind of like what are your true intentions? Are you trying to better yourself or better the ward?"

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson released a statement to FOX 5 mentioning the federal charges against White are deeply disturbing.

"Notwithstanding the principle that a person is innocent until proven guilty, the allegations, together with the government’s affidavit are a gut punch to the public trust in the Council," Mendelson's statement read.

"Ward 8 deserves a better council member. They deserve someone who will represent them and do something for Ward 8 and he’s not the guy," said Cheh.

There are still a lot of questions about whether or not White will be able to stay in his position.

He was released under the agreement that he to surrender his passport and any guns. His next court appearance is on Sept. 19.