Trayon White arrested: DC councilmember charged with bribery

D.C. Councilmember Trayon White was arrested Sunday on a criminal complaint charging him with bribery, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

White, 40, who chairs the Council’s Committee on Recreation, Libraries, and Youth Affairs, is accused of accepting $156,000 in cash payments in exchange for using his position to influence contract renewals.

He was released on bond Monday on his own recognizance. The bribery charge carries up to 15 years in jail, up to a $250,000 fine or three times the amount of the alleged bribe, according to the judge.

He is required to surrender his passport. He must also notify the court if he plans to leave a 50-mile radius from D.C., but no approval is needed. He is not allowed to contact any witnesses specifically connected to the case. But because of his position, he can talk to witnesses, just not about the case. White’s defense waived his preliminary hearing. His next court date is scheduled for September 19 and is a status conference hearing. Dozens of people who were supporting White were in court Monday.

The criminal complaint alleges that beginning in June 2024, White agreed to accept the cash to pressure employees at the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE) and the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) to extend contracts worth $5.2 million for Violence Intervention services in the District. The $156,000 represented three percent of the total contract value.

According to the complaint, White’s agreement with a confidential source, who owns the companies involved, included four separate cash payments of $35,000 each. The transactions and discussions were reportedly captured on video.

"Because the investigation into the alleged bribery scheme involved contracts that could soon be awarded and other potential official acts that could be taken, our Office took swift steps to address the alleged crimes we were investigating," said U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, the district’s federal prosecutor, in a statement released Monday.

Phil Mendelson, chairman of the Washington, D.C., Council, spoke with FOX 5 on Sunday and said that he was unaware of any investigation into White and was awaiting further details about the charges and the location of White’s arrest. "I’m anxious to get more details to understand what the situation is," Mendelson said. "You all know as much as I know."

White, who has served as a councilmember since 2016, was expected to win a third term in November. He has been a vocal advocate for community safety in Ward 8, an area plagued by high crime rates.

Earlier this year FOX 5 reported that White owes thousands in fines related to campaign funds. The Washington City Paper reported that the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance imposed a $20,000 fine on White and his campaign treasurer. Additionally, White reportedly owes nearly $59,000 in public funds received through D.C.'s Fair Elections Program.

When FOX 5 asked about the $59,000 in campaign funds back in March, White stated he is working with his attorney and accountant to resolve the issue.

Ward 8 ANC Responds to Trayon White’s Arrest

Ward 8 Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Salim Adofo has been inundated with calls and text messages from concerned citizens following the arrest of D.C. Councilmember Trayon White. Adofo, who lost to White in this year’s Ward 8 Democratic primary, spoke with FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick on Monday morning before the charges against White were announced.

"Clearly, it doesn’t sit well with a lot of our residents, especially those who are deeply connected to the community and want to stay informed on a day-to-day basis," Adofo said. "It’s an unfortunate situation, but since we don’t have any information, we have to wait until the facts come out."

Adofo expressed uncertainty about how the news would affect White’s political career.

