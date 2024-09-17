DC Council expected to remove Trayon White from committee leadership role

D.C. Ward 8 Councilman Trayon White is expected to be booted from his committee chairmanship position by the D.C. Council on their first day back from summer recess.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson announced he would be removing White following his arrest this past August on a federal bribery charge.

White, who chairs the Committee on Recreation, Libraries, and Youth Affairs, is accused of using his position to influence the extension of violence interruption contracts in exchange for $165,000.

He has pleaded not guilty and answered, "absolutely," when asked if he would be participating in Council.

In a Monday briefing with reporters, Mendelson outlined plans to transfer White’s committee jurisdiction to the Committee of the Whole, which will then be divided into two subcommittees: Recreation and Community Affairs, and Library and Youth Affairs.

Despite the charges, White remains a councilmember and retains his voting rights as a member of the Committee of the Whole.

Mendelson was repeatedly asked about actions the Council can take now, knowing this case will take a while before being resolved in federal court.

"The political dynamic is very different and that is members, as [Tom Sherwood] put it, there’s an ethical cloud. And the – I’m sure the council, I haven’t asked members, but I’m sure every member feels that ethical cloud needs to be dispelled as quickly as possible. So, I think the council will want to move as quickly as it can while the judicial process will not move that quickly. And we have to recognize that there are rights and presumptions," said Mendelson.

Following White’s arrest, Chair Mendelson announced an ad hoc committee would investigate White’s alleged actions for the Council. Mendelson confirmed on Monday that the firm Latham and Watkins was hired to assist. On Tuesday, ad hoc committee Chair Kenyan McDuffie confirmed they have until December 16th to provide a report.

Mendelson noted that White will have an opportunity to respond and that if the council moves toward expulsion, it likely would not happen until early 2025. FOX 5 reached out to Trayon White’s team but has not heard back. It’s unclear if he plans to participate in person or virtually for the council’s first legislative day back.

Tuesday began with an ad hoc committee meeting. Prior to the meeting, FOX 5 asked Councilmember Anita Bonds her thoughts on working with Councilmember White and the impact on trust. Councilmember Bonds, who sits next to Trayon White on the dais, responded, "That’s just it, the trust level is a big issue with all of us, as you know."

McDuffie emphasized the importance of conducting the ad hoc investigation fairly, providing due process for both the accused and the residents of D.C. He noted the allegations are "serious," adding he would not judge the councilmember. The ad hoc committee voted to close the main portion of their meeting to the public.