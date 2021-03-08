COVID-19 pandemic forces Metro to consider massive cuts

D.C.’s Metro system is looking at a number of major cuts after the COVID-19 pandemic decimated its ridership over the course of the past year.

READ MORE: Metro says it could close 22 stations next year if it doesn’t receive more federal funding

According to WMATA, ridership is down 90 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

READ MORE: DC Metro to replace 130 escalators at more than 30 stations

The cuts they’re discussing would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, and would include service times, as well as nearly two dozen stations.

Trains would run every 30 minutes – or every 15 minutes on the Red Line. In addition, service would end at 9 p.m., rather than midnight.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Reston Town Center Metro station – which hasn’t even opened yet – is one of 22 stations Metro is considering closing altogether.

Metro bus service – which is seeing ridership at 60 percent of its pre-pandemic levels – would see similar cuts.

Click here to see more of the proposed cuts.

