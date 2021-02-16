DC Metro to replace 130 escalators at more than 30 stations

The Washington Metro Area Transit Authority announced on Tuesday that it will begin replacing 130 escalators at 32 stations throughout the greater D.C. area this spring.

Transit authorities said they will target the DMV’s oldest and most decrepit escalators first, including four at Rosslyn station that are dated back to 1977 and rise nearly 10 stories; three at Dupont Circle North that have been in place since 19756; and three at Tenleytown that run from the street to the platform.

Other stations receiving new escalators include Gallery Place, L`Enfant Plaza and Metro Center.

The entire project is expected to cost about $179 million; and the new escalators will be fitted with LED lights.

They’ve allotted seven years for the project.

Metro completed an eight-year project replace or rehabilitate nearly 300 escalators in November 2019.

They say that, under the contract, no more than 18 escalators are permitted to be out of service while the project is underway.

Click here for a complete list of the stations that will receive new escalators.

