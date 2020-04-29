Coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes throughout DC region could hinder reopening strategies

Coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes could raise questions about reopening strategies across our area.

Last night, Maryland began releasing specifics about which long term care facilities are experiencing outbreaks, including the number of cases of death at each facility.

However, Virginia is still not getting that specific despite having outbreaks at 116 long term care facilities. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases at any site.

Of the 116 outbreaks happening at long term care facilities in Virginia, there are more than 1,400 coronavirus cases.

Long term care facilities, including nursing homes, account for well more than half of the outbreaks in the Commonwealth. This information could be instrumental when determining reopening strategies that Governor Ralph Northam today said could be based on region.

A nursing home in Herndon recently reported 11 deaths, so we know it is the location of at least one outbreak. Others remain a mystery.

Last week, Virginia's health commissioner announced that longterm care facilities and skilled nursing facilities could share information on positive COVID-19 cases. This information includes case identification and contact tracing efforts.

Prince William County’s health district director emailed FOX 5 saying:

“Although these health care providers are permitted to share this information, these details remain confidential, per the Code of Virginia, and will not be released to the public."

Of the 206 outbreaks across the Commonwealth and the 116 are in longterm care facilities, there have been 111 deaths reported.

