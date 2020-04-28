Maryland Department of Health releases nursing home data related to COVID-19 pandemic

After an order from Governor Larry Hogan on Monday to release data related to COVID-19 cases and fatalities associated with nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other similar facilities in the state, we're now learning detailed information about coronavirus outbreaks among our most vulnerable.

RELATED: Maryland Department of Health to release nursing home data related to COVID-19

On Tuesday, the Maryland Department of Health released the number of cases and deaths at every senior living or rehab facility in the state with an outbreak.

The data shows that the biggest outbreaks are among senior facilities in Montgomery County with just over 1,000 confirmed cases and more than 100 deaths.

Regency Care of Silver Spring has the largest number of cases of COVID-19 in the county with 80 cases and 10 deaths reported.

Meanwhile, Manor Care Silver Spring has reported 79 cases and 15 deaths.

Wilson Health Care Center at Asbury Methodist Village reports 62 cases and 9 deaths.

Advertisement

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know

FOX 5 has been fighting for this information from the state for weeks after we broke the story about another large outbreak -- one of the largest in the state -- at Sagepoint Senior Living in Charles County.

New state data shows there are 129 cases there with 33 deaths.

State officials have told FOX 5 the spread of coronavirus is inevitable at these long term care facilities. But at Sagepoint, workers told us they weren't being properly protected at the beginning of the outbreak.

Virginia is now the only state in the D.C. region that has not released detailed information about senior living outbreaks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read related stories below:

Possible cluster of COVID-19 cases reported at Charles County nursing home

Nearly 100 coronavirus cases connected to Sagepoint Senior Living, source says

Family disputes claims they were given info about COVID-19 outbreak at Sagepoint Senior Living Services

FOX 5 continues to seek answers on Sagepoint Senior Living in Charles County

Maryland Governor’s Office says state 'Strike Team' sent to Sagepoint

Sagepoint Senior Living addresses coronavirus concerns in video posted to YouTube