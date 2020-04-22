11 have died from coronavirus at Herndon long-term care facility, officials say

A coronavirus outbreak at a Northern Virginia longterm care facility has resulted in 11 deaths and dozens of illnesses over the past month.

Jeannie Adams is the director of legal services for Commonwealth Care of Roanoke, which provides management and consulting services to Dulles Health and Rehab Center in Herndon.

She said 11 coronavirus deaths have occurred at the facility since the first positive test there March 28. Since then, there have been 63 positive test results of patients.

Adams said 19 staff members have also tested positive. Virginia authorities have reported 91 outbreaks at long-term care facilities across the state, resulting in 78 deaths.

