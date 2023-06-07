Code Red air quality: Expert says stay inside or grab your N95 mask

D.C. is smothered with some of the worst air quality we’ve seen in more than a decade.

As wildfires rage in Canada, our FOX 5 meteorologists are saying it could get worse before it gets better.

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - JUNE 07: A view of smoky sky as air quality fell to dangerous levels due to Canada's wildfires, according to reports from the National Weather Service, in Washington DC, United States on June 07, 2023. DC's deterioratin Expand

If you’ve been outdoors you know just how hazy it is and how difficult it is to breathe.

A lot of people are even carrying around the masks we used during COVID to help block out some of the air.

But just how effective are they in these conditions?

"We’ve just been in New York for a few days, so compared to New York this is significantly better. I have said to my husband Robert a few times ‘Oh my gosh I can’t breathe’," said Heather Copley who is visiting from the U.K.

"We just thought it was kind of hazy out," said Ed and Joy Drake, who are visiting from Iowa. "We saw more people in masks around here than we’ve seen at home."

"It’s not as bad as I would’ve thought. I’m doing good but I’m not pushing myself really hard either," said Alex Legler, who is visiting from Washington.

"The air quality is terrible and in the United States it’s very rare," said Brian Li. "It makes my throat very itchy."

Agencies across the region issued Code Red warnings.

Several parks departments and school districts canceled recess and outdoor activities.

One health official we spoke to says the smoke from the wildfires contains tiny particles that go deep into your airways and can irritate your lungs.

So what’s the best thing to do to protect yourself?

She says to stay indoors and if you must go outside wear an N-95 or KN-95 mask.

"Cloth masks are not going to be helpful in this situation," said Dr. Amira Roess, a professor of global health at George Mason University.

"Surgical masks are not going to be helpful in this situation and definitely scarves, bandanas those types of things are not going to be helpful," she continued to say.

Sensitive groups like children, the elderly, and expecting mothers are considered the most vulnerable.

Poor air quality can trigger asthma or heart attacks even if you are exposed for just a short amount of time.

You may also experience headaches, sinus, and eye irritation, difficulty breathing, coughing and chest pains.

Dr. Roess also says your pets can be affected, and you should make sure your AC unit is running.

"Making sure that your HVAC system is working properly, that’s an important thing to do," Dr. Roess said. "Making sure your windows and doors are closed. You want to avoid getting that outdoor air inside."

"The other thing that I think people are not thinking about is their pets. It is not good for you to be outside, and it’s not good for your pets to be outside," she added. "Now is the time to keep them indoors; short bathroom breaks are recommended. Definitely do not go on long walks with your pets."

FOX 5 meteorologist Mike Thomas believes the problem will likely get worse through Friday. You’ll want to be prepared and keep that mask handy!