Cherry blossom celebrations open to public in Arlington

As we near peak bloom of cherry blossoms, it's not just D.C. that celebrates; Festival fun also takes place in Arlington.

Cherry Blossom Festival events are taking place at Virginia Highlands Park in Arlington from now until April 11. The Department of Parks and Recreation is offering both virtual and in-person programming for all at no cost.

"The National Cherry Blossom Festival didn't want to have everybody congregate down on the mall because of the pandemic," says Susan Kalish of the Arlington County Parks and Recreation Department, "so they're spreading it all out and they came to Arlington."

The National Park Service announced this week that visitors hoping to see D.C.'s iconic cherry blossoms on the mall will have limited access to the Tidal Basin, East Potomac Park and West Potomac Park between March 26 and April 12.

DC officials and the Park Service have both consistently encouraged people to take advantage of cherry blossoms in other parts of the city, or to take advantage of virtual viewing opportunities.

Events in Arlington include kite making, Zumba classes, paper crane demonstrations, virtual runs and bikes and live music on weekends.

