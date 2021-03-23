DC cherry blossom visitors will be limited at Tidal Basin, Park Service says

Visitors who want to see D.C.’s iconic cherry blossoms when they’re at or near full-bloom will be limited this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the National Park Service said on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Cherry Blossom Festival details announced; find out the peak bloom dates

The agency says vehicles and pedestrians will have limited access to the Tidal Basin, East Potomac Park and West Potomac Park between March 26 and April 12.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

DC officials and the Park Service have both consistently encouraged people to take advantage of cherry blossoms in other parts of the city, or to take advantage of virtual viewing opportunities.

READ MORE: National Cherry Blossom Festival to proceed in 2021 with changes due to COVID-19; parade canceled

Advertisement

Some of the virtual opportunities include the National Mall’s 24-hour BloomCam and the National Park Service’s cherry blossom website provides more virtual peak bloom experiences, including activities for young people.

Road closures in the area will include:

- Ohio Drive SW, from Buckeye Drive SW (Washington Channel side) to Independence Avenue SW

- East Basin Drive SW east of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial to Ohio Drive SW

- West Basin Drive SW from Ohio Drive SW to Independence Avenue SW

- Tidal Basin walking trail

- Northbound I-395 ramp to Potomac Park (Exit 2)

- Southbound I-395 ramp to Potomac Park (Exit 2)

- Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial

- Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial

- Thomas Jefferson Memorial

- Tidal Basin paddle boats

- All curbside parking and parking lots within the closure

For updates on restrictions at the Tidal Basin, along with the aforementioned parks, click here, or check out the Park Service’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

