Charles County mom speaks out after son found hanging from hook in school bathroom stall

FOX 5 is working to learn more about an incident last Friday that sent a Charles County elementary school student to the hospital.

The boy’s mother posted about the incident on Instagram and it went viral.

The sheriff’s office is actively investigating as this boy’s mother and other parents want more answers about what happened.

.FOX 5’s David Kaplan spoke briefly with the boy’s mother Monday. Her son was at the children’s hospital Friday, went home on Saturday and was at a doctor’s appointment today.

So far, we know that a letter sent home to parents by the principal at Paul Barnhart Elementary School this past Friday said the boy and another child were "horseplaying" in a bathroom when the second grader wound up on a stall-door hook and was unable to get down and, indications are, unable to breathe.

The other child ran and got an adult, who got the little boy down and he was rushed to the hospital.

When I spoke to the boy’s mother and father Saturday—they said they had gotten very little information and were speaking out to demand answers and accountability to make sure another child isn’t in the same situation.

"We want it to be the last time it happens. I want to bring awareness to every county in the world. Prince George’s, Calvert County, St. Mary’s County, Charles County. I want it all over. We need hall monitors. Somebody needs to monitor the kids. Why [are] so many kids in the bathroom? We just need answers," the little boy’s mother told FOX 5.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.

In a letter to parents Sunday, the superintendent said there was limited information that could be released because of student privacy, that threats towards staff are unacceptable, and speculating about what did or did not happen could impede the investigation while standing by the district’s handling of the incident.

Jamie Larson is a Charles County parent advocate who believes the principal saying on Friday that this may have been horseplay, then the school superintendent’s letter saying speculation about what happened is harmful is creating a sense that the public isn’t getting a full accounting of the incident — particularly if bullying was involved.

"By saying that it was horseplay, they do need to provide some information sooner than later by apologizing. By saying, ‘we apologize that was the wrong choice of words. This is under investigation by the school and the sheriff’s office. It was poor choice,’ however they want to sum it up," Larson said. "But they need to apologize and they need to meet the public where they’re at and meet them as a whole. As an elected official whole. And then I think we can see them create true progress."

FOX 5 will stay ahead of any developments the investigation continues.