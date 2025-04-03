Heartbroken mom speaks out after 3-year-old daughter killed by driver fleeing police in Maryland

A Prince George's County mother is mourning the death of her three-year-old daughter, who was killed when a suspect fleeing police slammed into their car.

Investigators say the suspect was fleeing from District Heights police when they hit the mother and daughter in their car.

FOX 5’s Shomari Stone visited the home of the Harrison family, where three-year-old Zoey rode her bikes, played with toys and played with her pet turtle.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General says the driver of an Inifiniti crashed into the car Zoey and her mother Tanisha were in on Addison Road South on the evening of Friday, March 7.

Two District Heights police officers and one Capitol Heights officer were involved in the fatal collision.

According to investigators, the driver was speeding away from police after an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on Marlboro Pike.

Medics took Tanishia and Zoey to the hospital, where the little girl was later pronounced dead.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General is still investigating the circumstances of the crash.