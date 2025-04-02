Woman dead after struck by vehicle in Prince George’s County

The Brief A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday near 55th Avenue and Landover Road. The driver remained at the scene, and investigators are working to determine the cause. Westbound lanes of Annapolis Road are closed at Landover Road.



A woman is dead after she was struck and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Prince George’s County.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near 55th Avenue and Landover Road.

Woman struck and killed in Prince George's County

What we know:

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say the driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene.

Investigators are attempting to determine the cause of the crash. The westbound lanes of Annapolis Road are closed at Landover Road.