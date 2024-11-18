Parents demand answers after 2nd grader hurt in Charles County school bathroom

A second-grader at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School in Charles County was allegedly injured in a school bathroom incident, prompting his parents and advocacy groups to demand answers.

The incident occurred on Friday, Nov. 15, when two boys were in a school bathroom. One of the boys, a second-grader, ended up with the back of his jacket stuck on a hook in a bathroom stall. He began having trouble breathing and the other student ran to the office for help. The principal freed the boy and called 911.

The boy’s parents and advocacy groups are questioning how the incident happened and whether there were lapses in supervision or issues of bullying. The injured boy’s family states that their son is 7-years-old and the other boy involved is older.

C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School

The parents are grateful for the principal’s quick action. The boy’s father said, "the first thing she said was that he was fine, he’s up, and alert… but she didn’t tell me exactly the location of what happened until we got to the hospital." The boy’s mother added, "She’s the one who got my son down just in time by the grace of God. I’m not angry with her, I’m thankful. I’m just thankful that my son is here, it could’ve been so much worse. But we do want answers."

The incident was reported to a school resource officer and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. The Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) stated they will have no further comment until their investigation is complete.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says the boy is out of the hospital, home with family, and is resting.

Local and national advocacy groups are planning a protest Monday.