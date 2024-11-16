Mother's social media post goes viral after students 'horseplay' in bathroom leads to 911 call: officials say

A mother's social media post is going viral after an incident at a Charles County school being deemed as "horseplay" by administrators led to a 911 call.

According to school officials, two students were horseplaying in a school bathroom on Friday, November 15, when one of the student's jackets got caught on a stall door hook. Officials say the other student was unable to assist in the student's removal from the hook and left the bathroom to seek help from an administrator.

It is being reported that an administrator was able to assist, but 911 was called by a staff member for "additional precautionary medical support.

According to a recent social media post on Instagram, the mother of the student who was stuck on the door hook details a different incident alongside what appears to be the picture of a child in the hospital wearing a neck brace.

In her caption she states," My child who is a 2nd grader was hung in the boys' bathroom by a 4th grader." The mother also adds," I received the most traumatizing phone call from the school stating that my child was being rushed to children’s hospital in NW."

The principal of C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School sent out a letter to parents and staff detailing the incident. Read the full statement below:

November 15, 2024

Dear Parents, Guardians and Staff:

I want to update you on a situation that occurred today at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School.

This afternoon, two of our students were reportedly horseplaying in a school bathroom when one student’s jacket got caught on a stall door hook. The student was not able to free themselves and the other student involved was also not able to help them. This student left the bathroom to seek help from staff and reported the incident to administrators. Administrators responded and were able to assist, but staff called 911 for additional precautionary medical support. Due to privacy reasons, I am not able to share any additional details with you.

I understand that the initial 911 report resulted in a first responder call that shared a possible suicide attempt occurred at our school. This was then posted on social media by a community member, causing a bit of community concern. Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) quickly shared an update with you as well as the Barnhart staff to dispel any inaccurate information beginning to circulate. I apologize for the delay in that update, but our administrative team was addressing the needs of our students. The incident was also reported to our school resource officer (SRO).

Any time we have an emergency situation at our school, the administrative team will quickly address, ensure all students and staff are safe and then communicate with parents after we have accurate information to share. I appreciate the quick thinking of the student who reported their classmate needed help, our staff for calmly managing a schedule disruption, and our students who followed our directions this afternoon so emergency medical services (EMS) could enter the school and provide care for the student.

Thank you for your continued support of C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School. If you have any questions I can answer about this incident, please email me at cburke@ccboe.com.

Sincerely,

Carrie Burke Principal

FOX 5 DC has reached out to the mother of the student but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.