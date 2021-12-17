Busiest week of the year underway at USPS facilities across the country

It's all hands on deck for the U.S. Postal Service during one of the busiest shipping weeks of the year!

FOX 5's Bob Barnard visited the Northern Virginia Processing and Distribution Center in Merrifield, Virginia where the work never stops.

Bob says two million letters and 200,000 packages will leave the facility just on Friday alone. Local packages will be delivered during the morning hours with the out-of-town mail leaving this evening.

Much of the process is automated but staff is needed for letters and packages that are not able to be processed by machine.

FedEx Express

FedEx 1 Day Freight — Tues., Dec. 21

FedEx 2 Day Freight — Weds., Dec. 22

FedEx 3 Day Freight — Tues., Dec. 21

Express Saver — Tues., Dec. 21

2Day & 2Day AM — Weds., Dec. 22

Overnight Services — Thurs., Dec. 23

FedEx Same Day — Fri., Dec. 24

FedEx Ground

FedEx Ground Economy — Thurs., Dec. 9

FedEx Ground and Home Delivery — Weds., Dec. 15

FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight Economy — Thurs., Dec. 9

FedEx Freight Priority — Weds., Dec. 15

FedEx Freight Direct — Weds., Dec. 15

UPS

UPS Ground shipping and Standard Services — Check the website for a quote

UPS 3-Day Select and Worldwide Expedited — Tues., Dec. 21

UPS second-day air services and UPS Worldwide Express Services (U.S. to Mexico) — Weds., Dec. 22

UPS next-day air services and UPS Worldwide Express Services (U.S. to Canada) — Thurs., Dec. 23

No pickup service, UPS holiday — Fri., Dec. 25

UPS' service guarantee remains suspended for most services due to COVID-19

USPS (Excluding Alaska & Hawaii)

USPS Retail Ground Service — Weds., Dec. 15

First-class Mail Service — Fri., Dec. 17 (including greeting cards)

First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces) — Fri., Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service — Sat., Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Thurs., Dec. 23

USPS (Alaska)

First-Class Mail and Priority Mail — Sat, Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Tues, Dec. 21

USPS (Hawaii)

Priority Mail and First-Class Mail — Dec. 17

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 21

APO/FPO/DPO (Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office) addresses

