Holiday shipping deadlines approach for FedEx, UPS, USPS customers

It’s that time of year again when Americans race against the clock to get their packages shipped and delivered on time for the Christmas holidays.

Here’s what you need to know about the holiday shipping deadlines:

FedEx Express

FedEx 1 Day Freight — Tues., Dec. 21

FedEx 2 Day Freight — Weds., Dec. 22

FedEx 3 Day Freight — Tues., Dec. 21

Express Saver — Tues., Dec. 21

2Day & 2Day AM — Weds., Dec. 22

Overnight Services — Thurs., Dec. 23

FedEx Same Day — Fri., Dec. 24

FedEx Ground

FedEx Ground Economy — Thurs., Dec. 9

FedEx Ground and Home Delivery — Weds., Dec. 15

FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight Economy — Thurs., Dec. 9

FedEx Freight Priority — Weds., Dec. 15

FedEx Freight Direct — Weds., Dec. 15

UPS

UPS Ground shipping and Standard Services — Check the website for a quote

UPS 3-Day Select and Worldwide Expedited — Tues., Dec. 21

UPS second-day air services and UPS Worldwide Express Services (U.S. to Mexico) — Weds., Dec. 22

UPS next-day air services and UPS Worldwide Express Services (U.S. to Canada) — Thurs., Dec. 23

No pickup service, UPS holiday — Fri., Dec. 25

UPS' service guarantee remains suspended for most services due to COVID-19

USPS (Excluding Alaska & Hawaii)

USPS Retail Ground Service — Weds., Dec. 15

First-class Mail Service — Fri., Dec. 17 (including greeting cards)

First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces) — Fri., Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service — Sat., Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Thurs., Dec. 23

USPS (Alaska)

First-Class Mail and Priority Mail — Sat, Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Tues, Dec. 21

USPS (Hawaii)

Priority Mail and First-Class Mail — Dec. 17

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 21

APO/FPO/DPO (Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office) addresses

USPS Retail Ground service — Nov. 6

Priority Mail and First-Class Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express — Thurs., Dec. 16

