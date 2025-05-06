Bill to fine for-profit house parties introduced in Montgomery County

The Brief Bill 13-25 in Montgomery County would increase fines for big, unlicensed for-profit house parties. The bill comes a year after house parties hosted at mansions in Maryland riled up residents.



Leaders in Montgomery County have introduced legislation to curb wild house parties in residential neighborhoods.

What we know:

Montgomery County Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Andrew Friedson introduced legislation to curb unlicensed commercial parties they say "create safety and traffic congestion issues in residential communities throughout the County, including noise disturbances, intoxicated attendees, overcrowded parking on small residential streets, and illegal fireworks use."

Bill 13-25 would increase fines for for-profit, unlicensed parties from $500 to $5,000. There are four existing violations for these kinds of parties in residential homes, the pair say: "Unpermitted commercial parties; noise violations; unpermitted commercial use in a residential zone; and violations of recreation and entertainment use zoning."

The backstory:

Pool parties at mansions in Montgomery County with hundreds of guests caused major disturbances last summer.

At a "Wet Dreams"-themed party in Potomac last May, neighbors described "beyond decibel acceptance level" noise.

"There were fireworks going off for an hour. If they fell on a house, it could have been a major fire," said one neighbor to FOX 5 DC.

"There were people screaming during the course of the music, where are the whores? It was very provocative. As the music was getting louder and louder, they would hang a major number of fireworks. It was meant to set people off."

Many of these parties were not hosted by the owners of the residential home, but were rented for large-scale events and family gatherings.

"I think everyone has the right to throw a party on their own property," said another neighbor. "It’s muddy when you’re renting that place out, or you’re selling that property for other people to use that aren’t necessarily accountable to what happens to the neighborhood."

What they're saying:

"This already illegal activity is creating unsafe situations in too many communities. Residents are rightfully asking for the County to take action," Councilmember Luedtke said. "In extensive discussions with our partners in County government, we learned that the existing tools to enforce violations for commercial and unlicensed house parties are not effective. Bill 13-25 increases potential fines for these for-profit events, which can bring in thousands of dollars, and gives our County a needed option to pursue multiple violations at one time."

"These unlawful parties have turned residential homes into promoted nightclubs and wreaked havoc on neighborhoods in our community," said Councilmember Friedson. "This legislation will help ensure the punishment for these dangerous and disruptive activities more closely matches the negative impacts so we can protect the safety and well-being of Montgomery County families."

What's next:

A public hearing on Bill 13-25 is scheduled for June 10.