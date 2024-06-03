'Wet Dreams' pool party at Potomac mansion under investigation, reports say

Police are investigating a house party at a mansion in Potomac, Maryland over Memorial Day weekend that reportedly drew in a thousand partygoers to a residential neighborhood.

A "Wet Dreams"-themed party on May 25 was advertised on social media and Eventbrite, promoting cabanas, hookah, guest chefs and more.

According to MoCo360, neighbors reported dozens of cars blocking the roads and tour buses full of people in swimsuits ready to party. As the night wore on, neighbors reported witnessing illegal drug use and illegal fireworks at the party.

A screenshot from @freshgeek_events promoting a mansion pool party.

Montgomery County Police Department is reportedly investigating the party and alleged illegal activity.

The Instagram page promoting the event posted on Monday, June 3 about a pool party at a "secret location" in Brandywine, Maryland on June 22. It's unclear if this is the same event and location as the ‘Wet Dreams’ party.