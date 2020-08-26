Arlington to begin enforcing sidewalk spacing ordinance Friday; violators face $100 fine

article

Alrington County will begin enforcing a new physical distancing ordinance Friday to help curb the spread of the coronavirus during busy hours at night.

The ordinance prohibits groups of more than three people from congregating on streets and sidewalks. It also requires pedestrians to maintain at least six feet of physical separation from others.

Officials said this comes as Arlington’s nightlife scene attracts long lines of patrons waiting to enter restaurants.

RELATED: Arlington passes sidewalk spacing legislation

“We have taken time to roll out the physical distancing ordinance and are going to start enforcement this weekend,” said County Manager Mark Schwartz. “I remain deeply frustrated with what we are seeing in the community. My frustration is not with restaurants, but with patrons and open defiance of people standing outside these businesses. I anticipate that I will come back to the County Board with additional recommendations to take more actions if we cannot minimize the spread of this pandemic.”

The county has installed physical distancing ordinance signage and will begin the first phase of enforcement on Friday, August 28.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials said violators will be subject to a fine of up to $100.

While the signage is applicable at all times, enforcement will focus on nighttime hours of 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. when Arlington County has experienced significant crowding on public sidewalks, sometimes for prolonged periods of time, according to authorities.