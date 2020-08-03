Arlington passes sidewalk spacing legislation; violators face $100 fine

The Arlington County Board has passed an emergency order restricting pedestrians from walking in groups larger than three on public sidewalks.

In addition to the limits on groups, pedestrians must maintain six feet of physical separation from each other.

Social distancing is one of the CDC’s primary recommendations for slowing the spread of COVID-19 – a virus that has ravaged the DMV, as well as the rest of the country.

Violators could face a traffic fine of up to $100, according to county officials.

They have not specified a date for enforcement to begin.

The Board unanimously adopted the emergency amendment to the County Code, saying enforcement will begin after a period of outreach and education, and after signs are posted in the areas of enforcement.

