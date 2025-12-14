Snow totals across the DC, Maryland and Virginia region

The Brief Snow fell across the D.C. metro region, with totals ranging from under an inch to more than 10 inches depending on location. The highest amounts so far come from western Maryland, including 10 inches in Accident and 8 inches in Grantsville. Several suburban counties outside Washington report 2–5 inches, creating hazardous travel conditions.



Snow fell across the Washington, D.C., region this Sunday morning, and new snowfall reports from the National Weather Service show a wide range of totals across Maryland, Virginia and the District as the storm progresses.

Snowfall totals in the DMV area

The National Weather Service released spotter reports covering the past eight hours, showing steady accumulation across the mid-Atlantic.

Washington, D.C.

No official accumulation listed in the report, though snow is falling across the city.

Maryland

Western Maryland:

Accident (Garrett County): 10.0 inches

Grantsville: 8.0 inches

Mount Savage: 2.8 inches

Baltimore region:

Bentley Springs (Baltimore County): 4.0 inches

Woodstock: 3.3 inches

Glyndon: 3.0 inches

Rosedale: 2.5 inches

Owings Mills: 1.8 inches

Carroll County:

Westminster (various locations): 3.0–4.5 inches

Eldersburg: 4.0 inches

Montgomery County:

Damascus: 4.0 inches

Gaithersburg: 1.5 inches

Howard & Harford counties:

Dayton: 2.5 inches

Chrome Hill: 5.0 inches

Churchville: 2.5 inches

Cecil & Frederick counties:

Elkton: 2.5 inches

Ballenger Creek: 2.0 inches

New Market: 0.8 inches

Allegany County:

Potomac Park: 1.3 inches

Virginia

Winchester (Frederick County): 0.5 inches

Dulles International Airport: 0.5 inches

Leesburg: 0.1 inches

Elkton (Rockingham County): 0.5 inches

FOX Weather reports that millions along the I-95 corridor — including the D.C. metro — are experiencing accumulating snow and freezing temperatures as the storm continues to move through the region.

By the numbers:

Highest snowfall so far: 10 inches in Accident, Maryland

Other significant totals: 8 inches in Grantsville, 5 inches in Chrome Hill, and 4–4.5 inches in Carroll and Montgomery counties

D.C. metro suburbs: Generally 1–4 inches depending on location

Northern Virginia: Mostly under an inch

What's next:

Snow continues across the region through the morning, with additional accumulation expected in some areas. Road conditions remain hazardous, and drivers are urged to use caution as crews continue treating highways and secondary roads.