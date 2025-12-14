Snow totals across the DC, Maryland and Virginia region
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Snow fell across the Washington, D.C., region this Sunday morning, and new snowfall reports from the National Weather Service show a wide range of totals across Maryland, Virginia and the District as the storm progresses.
Snowfall totals in the DMV area
The National Weather Service released spotter reports covering the past eight hours, showing steady accumulation across the mid-Atlantic.
Slushy weather in Washington DC
Washington, D.C.
No official accumulation listed in the report, though snow is falling across the city.
Maryland
Western Maryland:
- Accident (Garrett County): 10.0 inches
- Grantsville: 8.0 inches
- Mount Savage: 2.8 inches
Baltimore region:
- Bentley Springs (Baltimore County): 4.0 inches
- Woodstock: 3.3 inches
- Glyndon: 3.0 inches
- Rosedale: 2.5 inches
- Owings Mills: 1.8 inches
Carroll County:
- Westminster (various locations): 3.0–4.5 inches
- Eldersburg: 4.0 inches
- Montgomery County:
- Damascus: 4.0 inches
- Gaithersburg: 1.5 inches
- Howard & Harford counties:
- Dayton: 2.5 inches
- Chrome Hill: 5.0 inches
- Churchville: 2.5 inches
- Cecil & Frederick counties:
- Elkton: 2.5 inches
- Ballenger Creek: 2.0 inches
- New Market: 0.8 inches
- Allegany County:
- Potomac Park: 1.3 inches
Virginia
- Winchester (Frederick County): 0.5 inches
- Dulles International Airport: 0.5 inches
- Leesburg: 0.1 inches
- Elkton (Rockingham County): 0.5 inches
FOX Weather reports that millions along the I-95 corridor — including the D.C. metro — are experiencing accumulating snow and freezing temperatures as the storm continues to move through the region.
By the numbers:
- Highest snowfall so far: 10 inches in Accident, Maryland
- Other significant totals: 8 inches in Grantsville, 5 inches in Chrome Hill, and 4–4.5 inches in Carroll and Montgomery counties
- D.C. metro suburbs: Generally 1–4 inches depending on location
- Northern Virginia: Mostly under an inch
What's next:
Snow continues across the region through the morning, with additional accumulation expected in some areas. Road conditions remain hazardous, and drivers are urged to use caution as crews continue treating highways and secondary roads.
The Source: This report is based on observed snowfall totals from the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington Public Information Statement.