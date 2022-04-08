Arlington County donates supplies to first responders in Ukraine

Several public safety agencies from Arlington County, Virginia came together to donate hundreds of thousands of public safety supplies to first responders in Ukraine.

The county agencies involved included the Fire Department, Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, and Public Safety Communications & Emergency Management. The groups teamed up Thursday to donate equipment, medical supplies, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The donation effort was initiated by Ukrainian-born Igor Scherbakov, who is the Arlington County Public Safety Procurement Specialist, and quickly organized by county leadership.

"Ukrainian first responders are facing the fight of their lives, dealing with providing emergency services in unimaginable conditions," said David Povlitz, Chief of the Arlington County Fire Department.

Povlitz added that, "Arlington recognized the grave situation that the Ukrainian citizens face and wanted to show our support in whatever way possible. We are hopeful that this important equipment will make a difference, and our hearts and prayers remain with the Ukrainian people during this tragic time."

Arlington County also teamed up with United Help Ukraine and the Ukrainian-American Coordinating Council (UACC) to make the donations happen.

In total, the county coordinated the donation of the following supplies:

200,000 disposable gowns

9,000 Particulate Respirator N95s

19,000 latex gloves

125 sets of firefighting gear

More than 100 ballistic vests

219 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus

2 pallets of critical medical equipment and firefighting hand tools

The Northern Virginia Regional Commission (NVRC) has also organized a campaign to collect donations of much needed cold weather items. In Arlington, items can be dropped off at Central Library. The donation box is next the Quincy Street entrance, under the bulletin board near the Youth Services room.

Officials say those who wish to donate, should make sure they give supplies to trusted organizations. They released a list of organizations that are providing services to the Ukrainian people: