Maryland donates ventilators to front-line hospitals in Ukraine

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) has donated 50 portable ventilators to treat patients at front-line hospitals in Ukraine, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced.

The ventilators will support the treatment of children and adults who have been wounded during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"The State of Maryland continues to stand in solidarity with President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine," said Governor Hogan. "We are proud to make this donation to help save lives and aid the Ukrainains in the fight against Russian aggression."

The portable ventilators should arrive at front-line hospitals throughout Ukraine later in the week.

"Contributing medical equipment to help treat wounded Ukrainians in this great time of need is the least we can do," said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. "I commend Dr. Chester and his team for all their efforts to help Ukrainian doctors and nurses provide critical medical services to the citizens of Kyiv, Lviv, and other worn-torn areas."