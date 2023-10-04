Anticipation builds for Commanders fans as team looks to go 3-2 in home game against Bears

The anticipation is building for Washington Commanders fans as they look to head to a 3-2 record in their home game against the Chicago Bears.

The team struggled last week against the now 4-0 Eagles in Philadelphia.

While QB Sam Howell was able to land some decisive throws and played with the confidence needed to throw a tying touchdown pass on the final play of regulation, the Commanders failed to secure an overtime upset.

"They [the players] played hard. They played their hearts out," head Coach Ron Rivera said Monday following the loss. "They wanted to win, and I think in every case, I believe they expected to win. They really did. Not getting the W is a hard pill to swallow, and I think... that's really what the sense is and what the meaning is that there was no moral victory."

Many fans are hopeful about this week's matchup as Chicago currently holds a 0-4 record. That, combined with two wins that started the season off has fans feeling hopeful heading into week 5.

"They have a very talented young quarterback [Justin Fields] who's dynamic and explosive. Last year he gave us hell, we can't allow that to happen. We've got to be disciplined. We've got to play our game," Rivera said.

The mentality in Washington is optimism and fans aren’t short on it.

The excitement surrounding the Commanders this season has been palpable since the summer when the sale of the team to Josh Harris went through. Since then, FedEx Field has seen early morning tailgates and packed stadiums.

That’s why WMATA says it will extend its service hours tomorrow, to "ensure everyone can effectively plan their travel after the conclusion of Thursday night’s game."

After the game, the Downtown Largo and Morgan Blvd stations will remain open. These are the only stations fans will be able to enter. All others will be exit only.

Last trains will be held at transfer stations so customers can make their connection to any of Metro’s 98 stations.

Fans who choose to catch the last Blue Line train at Downtown Largo should arrive to the station by 12:25 a.m.

Fans who choose to catch the last Silver Line train at Downtown Largo should arrive to the station by 12:32 a.m.

Fans who choose to catch the last Blue Line train at Morgan Blvd should arrive to the station by 12:27 a.m.

Fans who choose to catch the last Silver Line train at Morgan Blvd should arrive to the station by 12:34 a.m.

All customers who arrive at Morgan Boulevard and Downtown Largo by the last train times will be accommodated.

And Metro says this is just the beginning for their partnership with the Commanders. They say they’ve reached a five-year deal with the team that will invest in promoting Metro as the go-to travel option to and from games.

"We welcome this partnership to ensure our fans have accessible public transit options to get to the game and stay late through the end of the 4th quarter this Thursday night," said Washington Commanders Team President Jason Wright. "We are excited to expand this partnership as we continue to improve the overall guest experience on gamedays, which includes arriving to and departing from FedExField. We look forward to seeing everyone Thursday night."

You can watch the game live on FOX 5 DC starting at 8:15 p.m. Pregame coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. on Like It or Not and at 7:30 p.m. our Chad Ricardo will have your full gameday preview.