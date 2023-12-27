'America's Adopt-a-Soldier' sends holiday care boxes to military members serving overseas

For the 13th consecutive year, volunteers helped pack holiday care boxes for soldiers serving overseas.

The organization behind the efforts is America’s Adopt-a-Soldier. They aim to serve soldiers who are not able to be home during the holiday season.

Its founder is Mary Keeser, a veteran who comes from a military family.

"It’s America saying thank you to our service members," Keeser said.

For the last few months, the organization has solicited donations and cards.

The donations were for items like snacks or personal hygiene products for soldiers.

America’s Adopt-a-Soldier also aimed to get 300,000 cards thanking America’s military members abroad.

Keeser says the cards are from America. Envelopes have return addresses from every corner of the country.

"These come from synagogues, churches, trailer parks, they come from kitchen tables," Keeser said.

Some of the cards were also sent to veterans across the country.

Monday’s event lasted a few hours as boxes were assembled.

Nearly 200 volunteers signed up, all for different reasons but the same purpose; to spend part of their Christmas Day showing appreciation for those keeping us safe.

Judy and Andrew Mullen came from Mount Airy, Maryland to the VFW Hall in Springfield, Virginia to pack boxes. The Mullen’s have three children in the military, including one serving abroad in Europe right now.

"It means a lot to see how many Americans really care about those that are away from their families at this time, because they have to be, because we need them to be to keep us safe. That really touches my heart," Judy Mullen said.

Andrew, a veteran, says it’s a small token to thank current soldiers.

"You remember back how hard it was to be away from the family during the holidays, it’s the least we could do. It’s their turn now, so you help out," Mullen said.

Shortly after the event, the boxes would head straight to the nearby Merrifield Post Office where Mary Keeser says they’ll be shipped out tonight.

Keeser, grateful for the support to be able to do this another year, both through donations, and volunteers.

"They’re here wanting to give back, and to send that hug, that happiness, that joy on Christmas Day," Keefer said.