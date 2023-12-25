Christmas Day meals and other services in the DMV
WASHINGTON - Food insecurity stays long after the holiday season ends. Here are some places in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia areas where you or someone you love can find a meal and other services on Christmas Day.
Downtown DC Day Services Centers
Christmas Day meals until 1 p.m. with showers, laundry, restrooms for those in need.
St. Thomas United Methodist Church Campus Annual Free Christmas Day Dinner
Free Christmas Day dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Manassas area.
Refrigerators around the DC metro area are stocked with fresh meals for those in need.
Open on Monday, December 25 for youth in the Washington, DC, Maryland, or Virginia areas in need of food and shelter.
Rainbow Place Shelter for Homeless Women
Open all day on Christmas for women experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.
Open on Christmas Day to provide food, bathrooms, access to a shower, and laundry services.
Dinner and other services for those in need in every zip code in Virginia.