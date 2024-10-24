Alsobrooks, Hogan stump for Maryland early voting

Early voting began in Maryland on Thursday. Yes, the tightly contested 2024 Presidential Elections are at the top of the ticket, but also in the national spotlight is the fact that Marylanders could actually decide which political party will lead the U.S. Senate for the next four years!

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, running on the Republican ticket, made plans to visit early polling locations in Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties on Thursday. Current Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks running on the Democratic ticket, is planning to visit a number of early polling locations across Prince George’s County.

When asked why she’s focusing all of her "Day 1 of Early Voting" efforts there, Alsobrooks told FOX 5 Prince George's County is her home. Alsobrooks made a quick stop at the Branch Avenue Metro to also speak with voters before heading to the polling sites. She and staffers were reminding potential voters, poll are now open in the state.

A recent Emerson College Polling/DC News Now/The Hill survey is now giving Alsbrooks a 14-point lead over the former two-time Maryland governor.

The poll found 54% of Maryland voters support Alsobrooks compared to 40% supporting Hogan.

This unusually competitive race has already drawn in at least $84.6 million dollars in combined contributions, according to a Washington Post report from last week.

FOX 5 asked Alsobrooks about this as she makes her final pitch to voters, less than two weeks from the big day.

"I think we have to get big money out of – out of elections. I think that is obviously the case, is what I said all along. I’ll be working to try to make sure that we are doing something to reform the way that our elections happen. You’ve seen enormous spending in the primary election as well as the general election. I think this is a high-stakes election. I could control the majority in the senate, and we’ve seen tremendous spending there.," said Alsobrooks, "I want to say that I’m really proud in the last quarter alone, from July 1st to September, had 37,000 Marylanders contribute to my campaign. Ninety-five percent of that was $200 or less."

Alsobrooks accused Hogan of getting a majority of is donations from out of state billionaires, who she says are also attacking other politicians in the state.

A campaign spokesperson for Larry Hogan told FOX 5 in an emailed response, "Once again, the Alsobrooks campaign is misleading voters. Governor Hogan is grateful to the tens of thousands of Marylanders who have chipped in because they are sick and tired of this exact kind of broken politics. We are honored to have been supported by over 26,000 donors, and the vast majority of Hogan for Maryland donors are based in state."

Abortion is the top issue for the two candidates, but both have also sparred on another of other matters – and faced criticism on ethical questions. The former governor Larry Hogan was criticized for potential conflicts of interest involving his real estate firm. Alsobrooks accused of benefitting from tax credits she was not eligible for. Both maintain their innocence.

FOX 5 asked Alsobrooks on Thursday whether she had paid the $47+ tax bill still owed. She explained she was still working on paying interest owed.

When asked about her pitch to Prince George’s County voters still frustrated with other issues – for example, the FBI previously issued warning of the crime of "Jugging" primarily impacting Marylanders – Alsobrooks celebrated Maryland winning the bid to bring the FBI headquarters to the "Free State."

"This election is about the future and much of what you just talked about, the FBI, is the largest law enforcement in the country so attracting the largest law enforcement agency to Prince George’s County is a huge accomplishment on a number of levels," said Alsobrooks before discussing new schools being built in the county.

She did get to crime afterwards, saying crime is down in major categories across the county – and that there’s more work to be done.

"Too much is at stake in this election. Make your plan to vote today. Together, let’s send a message to Washington that they’ll hear all across the country,," said Larry Hogan in a pre-recorded video shared Thursday morning, also making a pitch for voters to head to the ballot box now.

"Governor Hogan has said from the start that he’s the underdog in this race, which is why he’s working to win every vote and represent all Marylanders as an independent swing vote. The excitement on the ground is giving our campaign the momentum to beat the odds. Governor Hogan is fighting to put country over party, and he hopes voters will too," wrote Hogan Campaign Spokesperson, Blake Kernen.

Early voting will run from Thursday, October 24th to Thursday, October 31st.

You can find polling locations, time of operation, what you need to bring and any other voting location online at FOX 5.