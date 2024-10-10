Who is Angela Alsobrooks? Everything to know about Maryland's Democratic candidate for US Senate

In Maryland, Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and former Governor Larry Hogan are going head-to-head in a crucial race that could determine control of the Senate.

Alsobrooks has a background in public service, having served as Prince George’s County State’s Attorney for eight years before being elected County Executive twice. Now, she's aiming to transition from her current role, with two years remaining in her term, to run in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate.

If elected, Alsobrooks would become Maryland's first Black U.S. Senator and one of only a few Black women to serve in Congress.

Her run hasn’t been without some hiccups along the way.

Alsobrooks’ campaign office in Montgomery County was burglarized in April. A staffer’s desk had been rummaged through, a notebook containing sensitive campaign information was opened and t-shirts that said Angela Alsobrooks were thrown into the trash. A campaign staffer's items were stolen, including a guitar.

"You'd never expect that something like this will happen, and I feel horrible that our campaign team came in, that someone's property was stolen and things were just disheveled and they threw our campaign materials in the trash. I mean, it's pretty disconcerting," said Alsobrooks in an exclusive interview with FOX 5's Shomari Stone.

In October, Alsobrooks was hit with a bill for $47,580 after it was discovered she received property tax credits she wasn’t qualified for in both D.C. and Maryland. She received a Maryland homestead tax exemption, which is supposed to apply only to someone’s primary residence, as well as a senior citizens’ tax break on her Washington, D.C. property.

A senior adviser to Alsobrooks said in a statement, "As soon as Angela was made aware of these tax credits, she took immediate action and is working to pay it back in full."

Alsobrooks has been leading Hogan in the polls so far, with a September poll by The Hill and Emerson College reporting Alsobrooks leading Hogan 49% to 42%.

Here is where Alsobrooks stands on key issues:

Economy

Alsobrooks opposes Trump-era tax cuts, pushing to prioritize helping families. During Maryland’s primary election in May, Alsobrooks said "we look at these large corporations who, frankly, are not always paying their fair share. The corporate tax rate is one that former President Donald Trump adjusted to benefit corporations. I'd be in favor of raising the corporate tax rate so that all of us are paying our fair share."

While Alsobrooks has been critical of tax-cuts, she’s also faced her own scrutiny. The County Executive was found to have improperly saved thousands of dollars in D.C. property tax credits meant for lower income and senior residents. Her campaign claims the tax errors were not intentional. Her attorneys are working with local officials to resolve the issue.

Health Care

Alsobrooks aims to broaden Medicaid to achieve universal health coverage. She advocated for the federal government to extend the Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act – which ten states have chosen not to implement.

Medicare has also been a policy focus for Alsobrooks. According to her campaign website, Alsobrooks wants to "pass a Medicare buy-in option and apply ACA subsidies to the plan to ensure all Americans have access regardless of their income. Medicare buy-in balances the critical need to cover all Americans while driving down costs of private insurance and ensuring those who enjoy their current insurance plans can continue to do so."

Reproductive Rights

Following the Supreme Court's 2022 reversal of Roe v. Wade, Democratic candidates have been highlighting reproductive rights, emphasizing the critical nature of the issue.

When it comes to the issue of abortion, Alsobrooks has said she will co-sponsor the Women’s Health Protection Act. The legislation prohibits states from setting restrictions on abortion.

Alsobrooks has also said she will oppose any judicial nominee who does not support abortion rights.

"This race is about defeating Donald Trump. It is about, in so doing, making sure that we are protecting our reproductive freedoms. It is about making sure that we have sensible gun laws that protect our children from gun violence. It's about protecting voting rights. It's about building an economy that works for all of our children," said Alsobrooks. "This race is also about preserving the 51st vote. That's why the Senate race is likewise so important to make sure that we are confirming Supreme Court justices who respect our freedoms, unlike these conservative judges."

Immigration

In Maryland, immigration has been at the center stage following recent controversy in Harford County. Alsobrooks has pledged to support immigration reform. Her website says that she hopes to create a "pathway to citizenship for those already living and working in the United States."

As County Executive, Alsobrooks implemented a policy for how Prince George's County engages with federal immigration officials. She mandated that the county's Department of Corrections notify ICE only when an undocumented immigrant was arrested for gang-related or violent crimes, arguing that minor infractions like speeding should not lead to deportation.

Additionally, Alsobrooks opted against entering into a 287(g) agreement with ICE, asserting that local law enforcement should not be responsible for immigration Enforcement.

Foreign Policy

Alsobrooks has condemned the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and advocated for a ceasefire. According to Alsobrooks’ campaign, if elected to the senate, she intends to work with allies to promote a two-state solution for both Israelis and Palestinians. The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Guns

Alsobrooks has said that as senator, she would ban assault weapons.

"I started my career as a domestic violence prosecutor in 1997 because I believed then what I believe today, which is that everybody should feel safe and actually be safe in the communities where they serve. When I was the state's attorney, I oversaw a 50% cut in violent crime. I've continued to work to keep our families safe. I've funded our police operations and public safety operations," said Alsobrooks in an interview with FOX 5. "Gun violence is the number one killer of children in America, not just in Prince George's County in America. Not car accidents, not illness, gun violence, which is why, as a senator, I'm going to work to do what Larry Hogan hasn't done, which is to work to remove from our communities assault weapons."



