Early voting in Maryland begins: Locations, how to vote & more

The Brief Early voting lasts from October 24 to October 31. Early voting center hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Early in-person voting in Maryland for the 2024 presidential election starts on Oct. 24.

Early voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Maryland voters can head to an early voting center in the county where they live until Oct. 31

Voting during early voting is the same as voting on Election Day. When you get to the early voting center, you will check in to vote and vote your ballot.

There will be instructions available at the early voting centers to familiarize you with the ballot. You may ask an election judge to explain how to vote, but you must cast your vote alone, unless you are unable to do so because you have a disability or are unable to read or write the English language.

Voters can also review the sample ballot from the voter look-up website.

How to vote via mail-in ballot in Maryland

If you're voting via mail-in ballot, you can mail your ballot to your local board of elections , you can hand-deliver your ballot to your local board of elections by 8 pm on election day, or you can take your ballot to a ballot drop box. You can view the list of drop box locations here.

Here's everything you need to know about voting in Maryland.