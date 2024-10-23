Montgomery County could reshape school board in election after years of controversies

After several years of controversies, scandals and headlines voters in Montgomery County could reshape their board of education next month.

While it can be difficult to get voters to pay attention to school board elections in a presidential year it could be a different year for Montgomery County as issues within the district have hit the headlines several times this year.

"It’s something that matters I and my friends pay attention and talk about the candidates," one MCPS parent told FOX 5.

Early voting starts Thursday and Montgomery County voters will choose six candidates who are running for three seats on the Montgomery County Board of Education.

Brenda Diaz and Natalie Zimmerman are running for an open District 2 seat. Incumbent Shebra Evans and Laura Stewart are in the race for the District 4 seat and Board Vice President Lynne Harris is being challenged by Rita Montoya are for the at-large seat.

Parents and voters told FOX 5 Wednesday that education is an issue they talk about and the recent controversies at MCPS has been a cause for concern.

"In Montgomery County, I believe that most parents nowadays are really concerned about the schools and looking at the election," another parent said.

The recent scandals for MCPS have ranged from a principal accused of sexual harassment, the forced resignation of a superintendent, serious security incidents, lawsuits and protest over school books with gay themes and the closure of a virtual academy.

Former MCPS superintendent Dr. Joshua Starr told FOX 5 that if voters want change, school board elections are key.

"Everything is wrapped up in schools. School board members matter and elections matter but unfortunately, people do not pay attention and it has real consequences on schools and school districts," Starr said.

These three seats represent a little less than half the MCPS board, which has seven elected members and one student member. Early voting in Maryland starts Thursday morning at 7 a.m.