Metal detectors being considered for Montgomery County Public Schools

Montgomery County Public Schools may see metal detectors this year. The new Chief Safety and Compliance Officer, former Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, raised the possible added security measure in a recent interview.

On the topic, MCPS Public Information Officer Liliana Lopez tells FOX 5, "The safety of our students and staff is a top priority. As part of his work, our Chief of Safety and Compliance is currently exploring various options that may enhance security in our schools and offices. This is an initial step in identifying potential solutions to strengthen our safety measures."

Part of Jones’ comments sent to MCPS families in a Wednesday community letter read, "I understand that transitioning from a police department to a school system requires a different approach, one that emphasizes collaboration and attentiveness to the unique needs of our educational community."

He also notes, "While safety is everyone’s responsibility, recent school and staff climate surveys pointed to concerns about safety across the district. I look forward to supporting our new superintendent’s vision for a safer MCPS."

FOX 5 checked but MCPS has not yet posted its "Safety and Security at Glance" reports for the past two school years.

We know MCPS faced a rocky return to in-person instruction after COVID 19 pandemic lockdowns. More student fighting was seen that forced security changes, including an earlier start time to some Friday Night Light Football games and changes to how student spectators could attend.

Shockwaves reverberated throughout the school system in January 2022, when county leaders say the school system saw its first shooting inside a high school at Magruder High School.

Since then, there’s been a number of other serious incidents. Last school year an 18-year-old Wootton HS student was arrested and charged with allegedly planning a school shooting. A Forest Oak Middle School staffer was also charged for allegedly bringing a Ghost Gun to school.

Jones also recently spoke to reviewing the school system’s School Resource Officer Program. MCPS renamed the program. They’re now called "Community Engagement Officers."

MCPS is Maryland’s largest school system with over 270,000 students and 211 schools.

Neighboring Prince George’s County is among the surrounding school districts that uses metal detectors. Prince George’s County also has a clear bag pack policy for high schoolers.