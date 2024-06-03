Principal in Maryland accused of assaulting student during lunchtime

The principal at a Montgomery County elementary school is accused of assaulting a student during lunchtime.

The Rockville City Police Department announced Monday that they're investigating the alleged assault involving Ritchie Elementary School Principal Andrew Winter.

According to court docs, the incident occurred on Feb. 9. Detectives with the Rockville City Police Department reviewed school surveillance footage which showed Principal Winter, dressed in a green football jersey with his name on the back, interacting with the student.

Ritche Park Elementary School Principal Andrew Winter Photo via MCPS

The video captures Winter grabbing the student by their clothing and physically seating them on a nearby bench. The principal is then seen stomping on the student's right foot, causing the student to cry immediately. Winter can then be seen sitting next to the student, putting his arm around their shoulders.

Two students who witnessed the incident reported it to their teacher, who then informed the assistant principal. The assistant principal subsequently contacted the police. Authorities met with the student and their father, where the student confirmed that Winter had stomped on their foot.

A joint investigation was conducted by the Rockville City Police Department and the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued by a District Court Commissioner, charging Winter with one count of second-degree assault.

Winter turned himself in Monday at the Central Processing Unit and is scheduled for an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities seek to determine the full circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.

No further details have been released at this time.