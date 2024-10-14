Staff member at Maryland high school sent to hospital after alleged student assault

A staff member at Northwest High School in Montgomery County was injured on Monday after allegedly being struck by a student, according to school officials.

Principal Scott E. Smith confirmed the incident in a letter to families and staff, explaining that emergency services were called to the scene, and the Montgomery County Police Department is investigating.

"Our security team and the Montgomery County Police Department were called to investigate the matter, and that work is ongoing at this time," Smith wrote.

The injured staff member was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Montgomery County Public Schools spokesperson Liliana López.

"We can confirm that a student struck and injured a staff member. The staff member was transported to the hospital by emergency services," López said in a statement.

Smith emphasized that any student who commits an act of violence will face disciplinary action in accordance with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct, which could include expulsion.

Police are also determining whether criminal charges will be filed.