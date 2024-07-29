MCPS wasted millions of dollars on electric bus program, investigation reveals

article

A plan to acquire more than 300 electric buses for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students has led to "millions of dollars in wasteful spending," according to the results of an investigation released Monday by Montgomery County Inspector General Megan Davey Limarzi.

The investigation explains how in February 2021, as part of its commitment to sustainability, MCPS announced it was replacing 326 diesel school buses with electric school buses, noting that the last of the buses were set to be delivered in 2025.

"We are going to be saving upwards of 6,500 gallons of diesel fuel per day, and immediately this is going to cut costs by 50 percent," now-former MCPS Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said at a 2022 press conference held to showcase the first of the new buses.

But the IG’s investigation concluded that hasn’t happened.

It found that buses have repeatedly been delivered late, that mechanical failures have made many of them "inoperable for extended periods," and that "MCPS did not exercise contract provisions to force the contractor into compliance or penalize them for noncompliance."

Furthermore, the IG report states, "MCPS is spending over $14 million to acquire diesel buses to compensate for not receiving the anticipated electric school buses."

In response, MCPS officials sent FOX 5 a statement Monday, which reads: "We value the Office of Inspector General (OIG) as an important partner and appreciate their ongoing work. In response to their investigative findings, we will take the necessary actions to address the identified issues. This includes implementing data tracking systems, enhancing management practices, and improving vendor communications and contracts. We will continue to collaborate closely with the OIG throughout this process."