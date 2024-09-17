Parents confront Northwest High School officials over delayed notification of student’s gun arrest

Parents in Montgomery County expressed frustration during a heated meeting Tuesday with Northwest High School officials after a student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school.

The 16-year-old, Jaiden Ochieng, was taken into police custody after school hours, but parents say they were not informed of the situation promptly.

Montgomery County Public Schools leaders explained that police notified them on Sept. 6 about a warrant for Ochieng, who is linked to an attempted murder and assault case from March in Germantown.

Though the school principal, Scott Smith, sent a letter stating the incident was "not related to our school," parents were concerned that the student had carried the loaded, stolen gun during the school day.

"It's just kind of crazy. Parents are really upset... it's really messy!" said April Stone, a concerned parent.

Another parent who attended Tuesday night's meeting, Yuki Nakandakri, expressed similar frustration, saying, "I came for answers, now I got more questions."

Students attending the meeting also left unsettled.

Alvaro Nakandakri, a junior, said, "There is no knowing what their intention was – it does bother me."

While some parents said they were satisfied with the school’s handling of the situation, many called for more transparency.

School leaders discussed safety measures, including ID checks, bathroom sweeps, and increased security personnel.

Ochieng is being held without bond and is expected back in court on Friday.