Activists protest in caravan around White House demanding all votes be counted

Activists in the nation's capital created a caravan of vehicles around the White House Thursday demanding that all votes be counted in the 2020 presidential election between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

ShutDownDC, 350 DC and Bike Party all joined the demonstration. Organizers say the caravan of cars and bikes will circle the White House while demonstrators on foot rally at key entrances.

Two days after Election Day, neither candidate had amassed the votes needed to win the White House. But Biden's victories in the Great Lakes states left him at 264 electoral votes, meaning he was one state away from becoming president-elect.

Trump, with 214 electoral votes, faces a much higher hurdle. To reach 270, he needs to claim all four remaining battlegrounds: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada.

