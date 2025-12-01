Image 1 of 8 ▼ White House Christmas 2025 decorations: First lady reveals 'Home Is Where the Heart Is' theme (Official White House Photos: Andrea Hanks)

The Brief First lady Melania Trump unveiled the 2025 White House holiday theme, "Home Is Where the Heart Is." The Blue Room tree honors Gold Star families and features ornaments marking America’s 250th anniversary. Public tours resume Tuesday with a new route limited to the State Floor.



First lady Melania Trump revealed this year’s White House holiday theme, "Home Is Where the Heart Is," her first since resuming the role.

What we know:

The decorations pay tribute to next year’s 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the founding of the United States.

In a change from tradition, the official White House Christmas tree, displayed in the Blue Room, honors Gold Star families who lost loved ones in military service.

The tree was typically placed in the East Wing, the first stop for visitors entering through those doors. That building and its connecting colonnade were demolished in October by President Donald Trump as part of his plan to construct a large ballroom.

"This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us," the first lady posted on X Monday. "After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with endless possibilities."

Public tours of the White House that were suspended due to ballroom construction will resume Tuesday with a new route limited to the State Floor, the first lady’s office announced.

The State Floor includes the East Room, the Green, Blue and Red Rooms, the State Dining Room, Cross Hall and the Grand Foyer.

"As Americans explore the historic rooms of the White House this holiday season, the 2025 Christmas decorations serve as a reminder that the strength of our Nation is found in its people—in our shared values, valued traditions, and the steadfast belief that home is where the heart is.," the first lady said in a statement.

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected at the White House this month for holiday tours, receptions and parties.

White House Christmas 2025 decorations fast facts

Decorations

The White House is decorated with 75 wreaths, 51 Christmas trees, more than 700 feet of garland, more than 2,000 strands of lights, over 25,000 feet of ribbon, over 2,800 gold stars, more than 10,000 butterflies and 120 pounds of gingerbread.

Official White House Christmas | Blue Room

The official White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room is decorated with gold stars honoring families who lost loved ones in military service. This year’s display features ornaments showcasing every state’s official bird and flower.

Green Room

The Green Room highlights family fun with portraits of George Washington and President Donald Trump, each crafted from more than 6,000 Lego pieces.

Red Room

Thousands of butterflies decorate the Red Room and its tree, celebrating young people and honoring Melania Trump’s Fostering the Future program.

Gingerbread White House

The gingerbread White House on display in the State Dining Room features the South Portico and a look into the Yellow Oval Room.

Christmas Wreaths

The White House exterior is decorated with Christmas wreaths, each topped with a red bow.