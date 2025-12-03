Water leak, power outages shut down parts of Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County

article

The Brief A massive water leak and power outage have impacted buildings along Georgia Avenue in Wheaton. The Safeway and Arrive Wheaton Apartments were heavily affected, with an estimated 300,000 gallons of water contained in a sub-basement area. Traffic signals are out, lanes are blocked and officials warn repairs could take time.



A major utility failure along Georgia Avenue in Wheaton is causing widespread disruptions to businesses, apartments and traffic, as crews work to control flooding and restore power, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Officials say roughly 300,000 gallons of water have collected in a lower-level sub-basement beneath the Safeway and connected apartment building.

What we know:

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews responded to the 11200 block of Georgia Avenue for significant flooding and a power outage affecting both the Safeway store at 11201 Georgia Avenue and the Arrive Wheaton Apartments.

Fire officials say an estimated 300,000 gallons of water pooled inside a large sub-basement area. Power was cut to the building as a precaution while crews assessed electrical hazards.

A building inspector and Montgomery County Emergency Management have been notified and are assisting on scene.

Earlier reports indicated the Safeway basement contained about five feet of water, and the outage has affected multiple buildings, potentially impacting hundreds of residents.

Traffic and power impacts

Traffic signals at Georgia Avenue and Reedie Drive are out.

Police are directing drivers through the intersection.

Several lanes along Georgia Avenue remain blocked.

Power outages continue across the immediate area.

Officials say the utility issues "have the potential to be long-term" as WSSC Water and Pepco work to diagnose and repair the damage.

What's next:

Crews are pumping water, securing the electrical systems and evaluating structural concerns. There is still no estimated timeline for when the Safeway, the apartment building or nearby businesses will regain full power and water service.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and residents should prepare for extended disruptions.