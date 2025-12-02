$2000 tariff dividend check update: Trump says dividend refund checks coming in 2026

The Brief Trump says tariff dividend refund checks will be issued in 2026. Tariff revenue will also be used to reduce national debt. He predicts future tariff income could eliminate or sharply lower income taxes.



During a cabinet meeting on December 2, President Donald Trump said the U.S. is collecting "trillions of dollars" from tariffs and that part of this money would be returned to citizens as dividend refund checks in 2026.

"Next year is projected to be the largest tax refund season ever, and we're going to be giving back refunds out of the tariffs," he said. "We're going to be giving a nice dividend to the people in addition to reducing debt. We, as you know, inherited a lot of debt, but it's peanuts compared to the kind of numbers we're talking about. So, we're going to be making a dividend to the people."

Trump also suggested that within a few years, tariff revenue could grow so large that Americans might no longer need to pay income tax, or it would be drastically reduced.

The Source: Information in this article comes from President Donald Trump and previous FOX 5 reporting.



