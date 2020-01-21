President Trump announces suspension of travel between U.S. and Europe for 30 days
The president announced the restriction in a national address on Wednesday.
Trump administration weighs delaying April 15 tax deadline amid coronavirus outbreak
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday that the administration is looking to provide relief for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses.
President Trump floats temporarily eliminating payroll tax to boost economy amid coronavirus fears
President Trump on Tuesday floated the idea of temporarily doing away with the payroll tax in order to give the U.S. economy a boost as it struggles amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak.
Trump announces Rep. Mark Meadows as new White House chief of staff
U.S. Rep Mark Meadows was announced as the new White House chief of staff Friday. President Donald Trump made the announcement on Twitter.
Trump surprises Philadelphia 4th grader with 'opportunity scholarship' at State of the Union
President Trump surprised a fourth-grade student from Philadelphia with an "opportunity scholarship" during his third State of the Union address Tuesday night.
State of the Union: Read the full text of President Donald Trump's 2020 address
President Trump delivered his annual State of the Union address Tuesday night.
Trump's job approval rating highest since taking office, Gallup says
New polling by Gallup reveals that President Trump's approval rating is at an all-time high, as he prepares to deliver his third State of the Union address Tuesday night and the Senate is expected to acquit him in his impeachment trial on Wednesday.
President Trump wins 2020 Iowa Republican caucus with minimal opposition
Facing minimal opposition, President Donald Trump wins Republican caucuses in Iowa.
This is the Democrat Trump wants to run against, Sean Hannity says
Speaking on “Fox & Friends Weekend” live from Miami ahead of his interview with President Trump during the Super Bowl LIV pregame show, Fox News’ Sean Hannity previewed the nearly nine-minute interview with Trump saying, “I will just say it is entertaining.”
Trump looks to sign US-Mexico-Canada trade deal, show wins during impeachment
President Donald Trump is eager to show off a big policy win during his impeachment trial by signing into law a major rewrite of the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico.
Trump legal team wraps up trial defense as senators mull Bolton testimony
Trump’s legal team made their final opening arguments Tuesday in the impeachment trial.
President Trump's Middle East peace plan calls for Palestinian state, settlement freeze
President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan Tuesday, calling for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem, saying it is a “win-win” opportunity for both Israel and the Palestinians.
Joy Villa wears pro-Trump gown to Grammys: 'Impeached and re-elected'
Joy Villa turned heads at the Grammy Awards on Sunday with yet another bold pro-Trump inspired gown.
Majority of voters say Senate should remove Trump in Fox News poll
Voters give the economy its best ratings in nearly two decades in the latest Fox News Poll -- and credit President Trump.
Fact-check: Trump's impeachment defense
President Donald Trump's lawyers opened his Senate impeachment defense Saturday with the false assertion that Democrats tried to shut the president's team out of the congressional inquiry that preceded the charges.
47th annual 'March for Life' rally to be held Friday in DC
Thousands of pro-life activists are expected to march to the Capitol as part of the “March for Life” rally happening on Friday. For the first time, a sitting president will be in attendance for the annual event.
Trump to become first president to speak at the March for Life
President Trump announced Wednesday that he plans to attend the March for Life this week, which would make him the first president in history to speak at the largest annual gathering of pro-life activists.
Trump lauds US economy at World Economic Forum, slams impeachment
President Donald Trump is leaving the World Economic Forum in Switzerland with bullish talk on the American economy and lashing out at his Senate impeachment trial back in Washington.
Senate Majority Leader McConnell backs off, abruptly eases impeachment trial limits
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly backed off some of his proposed rules for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Tuesday, easing plans for a tight two-day schedule and agreeing that House evidence will be included. He acted after protests from senators, including fellow Republicans.
Iranian lawmaker announces a $3 million cash reward for 'whoever kills Trump'
“On behalf of the people of Kerman province, we will pay a $3 million reward in cash to whoever kills Trump,” Ahmad Hamzeh was quoted as saying.