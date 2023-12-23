Expand / Collapse search

2-year-old French Bulldog 'Tyson' stolen from home in Southwest DC

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Police are asking for help in finding a French Bulldog named Tyson who was stolen from a home in Southwest D.C. last week. 

Tyson, who also answers to the name Cheese, was stolen from a home on Galveston Place on December 18 just before 6 p.m. 

Officials say the suspect broke a window and entered the unoccupied home, stole property and Tyson before fleeing the scene. 

Tyson is 2 years old and brindle gray. 

MORE FROM FOX 5 DC: 

When news breaks, stream FOX 5 DC anytime. Get the FOX Local app on your smart TV. 


 


 