2-year-old French Bulldog 'Tyson' stolen from home in Southwest DC
WASHINGTON - Police are asking for help in finding a French Bulldog named Tyson who was stolen from a home in Southwest D.C. last week.
Tyson, who also answers to the name Cheese, was stolen from a home on Galveston Place on December 18 just before 6 p.m.
Officials say the suspect broke a window and entered the unoccupied home, stole property and Tyson before fleeing the scene.
Tyson is 2 years old and brindle gray.
